Haley Stevens endorsement of Mike Rogers draws Democratic backlash

The Brief Democrat Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan's Senate seat. Stevens got blistering feedback by Democratic party leaders in-state and nationally. President Donald Trump was part of a conservative chorus that praised her "for her bravery."



Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens sent shockwaves Sunday morning through one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers

Big picture view:

Stevens announced her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers against Democrat Abul El-Sayed for the Michigan Senate seat Sunday, just a little over 48 hours from Election Day.

The backstory:

Stevens was at odds with El-Sayed in regards to his sharp criticism for Israel. A recent PAC commercial claimed Michiganders' prices are up so "Palestianians can be killed" in the war with Israel, became a flashpoint.

After she asked him to condemn the commercial, which he said was not from his campaign, his camp asked her not to attend Sunday's campaign appearance.

She then made her appearance with Rogers on Sunday morning and gave him her endorsement, saying this goes beyond party and for the good of the country.

READ MORE: Haley Stevens: 'My vote for Senate is going to be with Mike Rogers'

Democratic Party reacts

What they're saying:

The fallout from her announcement with prominent Democratic leaders has been swift.

Curtis Hertel, the Michigan Democratic Party chair, posted a scathing message on X, formerly Twitter.

"Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future," he said.

Gary Peters, whose Senate seat is up for grabs, said on social media that he was "extremely disappointed" in Haley's decision.

"Donald Trump's corruption and chaos must be checked by a Democratic Senate majority to stop the economic pain crushing Michiganders," he continued. He reiterated his endorsement for El-Sayed and said he'll be voting for El-Sayed this week.

House Representative Rashida Tlaib referenced Stevens losing in the Democratic primary to El-Sayed, alluding to her possibly losing twice to him on Election Day.

"Michigan Democrats are feeling even better today about nominating (Abdul El-Sayed) to fight for our working class families," She said. "Three days to go, let’s tune out this nonsense and turn out the vote. Let's make sure Haley loses to Abdul twice."

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin accused Stevens of making it about herself, and brought up the stakes regarding retaking control of the US Senate.

"I have avoided commenting on the actions of Congresswoman Haley Stevens until now," Slotkin posted. "There is simply too much at stake. We have to be focused on the mission at hand. That mission is to put a check on President Trump in the U.S. House and Senate, and do the hard work of saving the middle class."

El-Sayed campaign surrogate Mallory McMorrow criticized Stevens during an MSNOW interview today.

"It’s just a sad, desperate attempt to be relevant," she said, adding that for Stevens to have abandoned Michiganders and her constituents, "is deeply sad."

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-8th District) did not name Stevens in a post on X, but played into the distraction theme, of wanting her party to stay on message.

"The days leading up to an election are always full of distractions and noise," she said. "This cycle has been particularly bitter and hateful. Now is the time to rise above it and consider who will actually fight for you and your family."

Virgie Collins, the DNC Black Caucus chair, said they are ready to elect El-Sayed Tuesday, ripping Stevens' decision.

"We are dismayed that Congresswoman Haley Stevens has revealed herself to be a sellout who used Black Michiganders for a political stunt," he posted on X. "Congresswoman Stevens has lost her way, and Michiganders know that Mike Rogers is a shill for Trump and has failed Michigan."

During Stevens' press conference with Rogers a heckler interrupted, calling Stevens a traitor and asking how can she support ICE, by backing the GOP candidate.

Haley Stevens' staff ‘heartbroken’

Dig deeper:

Some members of Stevens' staff have resigned in the wake of her crossing party lines, including her chief of staff Justin German.

"We are shocked and heartbroken over Congresswoman Stevens' decision to support Mike Rogers," he wrote in a statement.

German, who said he has worked for Stevens the past eight years, said that "many members" of her staff have also resigned.

Praise for Haley Stevens

The other side:

Although rebuked by many on the left, some conservatives have come out in support of Stevens' announcement.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that her support among the Jewish and African-American communities is large and that she is highly respected.

"Haley said what few people are willing to say," Trump posted. "She showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the Great People of Michigan with what she did. It's a thing called bravery, and few people have it like just displayed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens!"

Watch election coverage live

What's next:

Catch up on all the latest in the political upset Sunday night, with a special edition of The Pulse streaming on FOX Local.

The show airs at 6:30 p.m. ET, and we'll be streaming until 10 p.m. breaking down what's happened with just hours left until Election Day.

Also, on Monday, Nov. 2, Haley Stevens will join Detroit Talk City to talk about the latest in the Senate race and what was behind her decision to vote for Mike Rogers.

And we'll be streaming all night long on Election Day, bringing you the latest live results in every race.

You can watch live anywhere you stream FOX 2 Detroit with your FOX Local app.