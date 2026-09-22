Former VP Kamala Harris campaigns with US Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit

The Brief Former VP Harris campaigned with El-Sayed in Detroit and told potential voters that he was the man for the job. Harris sat alongside Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and listened to health providers and medical professionals share their concerns. FOX 2 reached out to Republican candidate Mike Rogers for a response to Tuesday’s visit.



The 2026 Midterm Election is now over 40 days away, and Democratic Michigan US Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed got a boost from former Vice President Kamala Harris, who campaigned with him Tuesday afternoon.

Kamala Harris visits Detroit

Local perspective:

Former VP Harris campaigned with El-Sayed in Detroit and told potential voters that he was the man for the job.

"I sat next to the senator from Michigan, and I have some sense then of the role that the senator, a senator from Michigan, occupies," Harris said. "It’s a very important one. I whether it was the conversations that we would have in the context of the caucus or the senator from Michigan walking onto the floor of the Senate and the voice that they carry because of the size, the nature, and the significance of the population of the people in this state. His will be a voice."

The event took place at the Birth Detroit Birth Center, a community birth center off Grand River on the city’s west side.

Harris sat alongside Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and listened to health providers and medical professionals share their concerns regarding Black maternal health issues. This included minimal postpartum care to the high mortality rate of Black pregnant moms.

Harris ended the event talking about El-Sayed being the man for the job.

FOX 2 was not allowed inside the private event.

"In terms of whether we are paying attention to the right that Michiganders and all people have to quality health care that is affordable and accessible, affordable child care, large affordable housing," Harris said. "That’s why I’m here, because these are the big issues that I know impact people across our country, including here in Michigan."

Mike Rogers response

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Republican candidate Mike Rogers for a response to Tuesday’s visit. We are waiting to hear back.

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