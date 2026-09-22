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Oak Park teacher killed in Uber crash

By  and Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 22, 2026 11:34 AM EDT
Published September 22, 2026 11:34 AM EDT
Oak Park high school teacher dies in alleged DUI crash
Oak Park high school teacher dies in alleged DUI crash

Oak Park high school teacher dies in alleged DUI crash

The driver was identified as 59-year-old Dwayne Antonio Harvey from Detroit. Oak Park police say Harvey was a teacher at Oak Park High School and was working evenings as an Uber driver.

The Brief

    • A high school teacher in Oak Park was killed by an alleged drunk driver last week.
    • Dwayne Harvey, 59, had a side job as an Uber driver and his passenger was also seriously hurt in the crash.
    • A 19-year-old from Detroit is facing multiple charges.

A high school teacher in Oak Park was killed in a crash last week while Ubering. 

Oak Park high school teacher killed

Big picture view:

Dwayne Harvey, 59, was a high school teacher, father and grandfather of 13. Loved ones say his faith also played a major role in his life. 

Dig deeper:

Harvey was working towards creating his own ministry and helping to homeschool one of his grandkids, which is one reason why he worked as an Uber driver outside of the classroom. 

What they're saying:

Oak Park Schools said Harvey was known in the hallways "for his warm smile, positive spirit and genuine connection with the students. He encouraged others, showed up for his students and colleagues, and brought a special energy to our school community each day." 

Harvey had also been serving as a senior class sponsor for the high school class of 2026, and the school says he dedicated countless hours to make sure their final year was memorable. 

Students and staff in Oak Park are wearing purple on Friday in honor of Harvey, as he loved Prince and his music. 

RELATED: Man, 19, charged after Uber driver killed in Oak Park crash

19-year-old charged

Man charged in crash that killed Uber driver in Oak Park
Man charged in crash that killed Uber driver in Oak Park

Man charged in crash that killed Uber driver in Oak Park

An Uber driver was killed and his passenger critically injured when a suspected intoxicated 19-year-old ran a light in Oak Park. Tracey Sutton was charged with driving on a restricted license, and for having a blood alcohol limit that was twice the legal limit. He was given an alcohol and a GPS tether order if he is able to post his $2 million surety bond. 

Meanwhile:

A 19-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after police say he was driving drunk and ran a red light, slamming into Harvey’s vehicle. 

Tracy Sutton was arraigned Sunday, Sept. 20, and charged with: 

  • Operating while intoxicated causing death
  • Operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

What They're Saying

Authorities allege Sutton had a blood alcohol content of .161 and was driving on a restricted license. 

Oak Park Uber driver crash

Uber driver killed in suspected drunk driving crash
Uber driver killed in suspected drunk driving crash

Uber driver killed in suspected drunk driving crash

Police said the driver of the Dodge Charger, a 19-year-old man, went through the light and hit the Buick. Nearby surveillance video confirmed the cause of the crash, police said.  Police said the driver of the Buick had to be cut out of the car, and was later pronounced dead. The driver was working as an Uber driver at the time, police added. 

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in Oak Park at 8 Mile and Coolidge. 

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger, identified as Sutton, went through the light and hit a Buick. Nearby surveillance video confirmed the cause of the crash, police said. 

Police said the driver of the Buick had to be cut out of the car, and later died. The driver was working as an Uber driver at the time, police added. 

Police found the Uber passenger, a 23-year-old man, lying in the middle of the road and said he had been thrown from the car when the crash happened. The passenger was hospitalized.

The suspect driving the Dodge Charger and his 18-year-old female passenger weren’t seriously injured, police said. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from Oak Park Schools and family friends of the victim. Background information about the crash as taken from Oak Park Police and previous FOX 2 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyOak ParkEducation