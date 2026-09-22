Oak Park teacher killed in Uber crash

The Brief A high school teacher in Oak Park was killed by an alleged drunk driver last week. Dwayne Harvey, 59, had a side job as an Uber driver and his passenger was also seriously hurt in the crash. A 19-year-old from Detroit is facing multiple charges.



A high school teacher in Oak Park was killed in a crash last week while Ubering.

Oak Park high school teacher killed

Big picture view:

Dwayne Harvey, 59, was a high school teacher, father and grandfather of 13. Loved ones say his faith also played a major role in his life.

Dig deeper:

Harvey was working towards creating his own ministry and helping to homeschool one of his grandkids, which is one reason why he worked as an Uber driver outside of the classroom.

What they're saying:

Oak Park Schools said Harvey was known in the hallways "for his warm smile, positive spirit and genuine connection with the students. He encouraged others, showed up for his students and colleagues, and brought a special energy to our school community each day."

Harvey had also been serving as a senior class sponsor for the high school class of 2026, and the school says he dedicated countless hours to make sure their final year was memorable.

Students and staff in Oak Park are wearing purple on Friday in honor of Harvey, as he loved Prince and his music.

RELATED: Man, 19, charged after Uber driver killed in Oak Park crash

19-year-old charged

Meanwhile:

A 19-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after police say he was driving drunk and ran a red light, slamming into Harvey’s vehicle.

Tracy Sutton was arraigned Sunday, Sept. 20, and charged with:

Operating while intoxicated causing death

Operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

What They're Saying

Authorities allege Sutton had a blood alcohol content of .161 and was driving on a restricted license.

Oak Park Uber driver crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in Oak Park at 8 Mile and Coolidge.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger, identified as Sutton, went through the light and hit a Buick. Nearby surveillance video confirmed the cause of the crash, police said.

Police said the driver of the Buick had to be cut out of the car, and later died. The driver was working as an Uber driver at the time, police added.

Police found the Uber passenger, a 23-year-old man, lying in the middle of the road and said he had been thrown from the car when the crash happened. The passenger was hospitalized.

The suspect driving the Dodge Charger and his 18-year-old female passenger weren’t seriously injured, police said.