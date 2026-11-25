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The Brief Fountain Social will open in Hudson's Detroit in spring of 2027. The eatery will include a nostalgic take on the soda shop of the J.L. Hudson Department Store. It will also offer cocktails and food options.



The brains behind Browndog Creamery in Oak Park are bringing a new pop shop to Hudson's Detroit with a clever spin on the traditional soda dispenser.

In addition to cocktails and meals, Fountain Social will also offer artisan ice cream options to Detroit's newest skyscraper.

New dining at Hudson's Detroit

Big picture view:

Opening in spring 2027, Fountain Social will inhabit Hudson's Detroit when its finally unveiled to the public.

The eatery is inspired by the original Mezzanine soda fountain that was housed in the J.L. Hudson Department Store.

"My mother worked in the original J.L. Hudson Department Store, I have such fond memories of hearing her stories. We can’t wait to join the energy and momentum in downtown," said Brian Scherle.

The backstory:

Scherle and Paul Gabriel operate Detroit Hospitality Ventures, which will oversee Fountain Social.

The duo founded BROWNDOG Creamery, located in Northville, which was their first concept restaurant in 2015. The micro-creamery ice cream shop idea has since expanded into Browndog Barlor & Restaurant, which sells craft alcoholic beverages and foods.

In 2020, Scherle and Gabriel moved their ice cream production to Oak Park.

What is Fountain Social?

What they're saying:

"Fountain Social brings the classic soda fountain back to Hudson’s," said Andrew Leber, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at Bedrock. "The concept is quintessential Detroit, where creativity, hometown pride and nostalgia come together and is reimagined for a new generation."