The Brief The Detroit City Council is scheduled to vote on the massive Renaissance Center redesign. A protest was held at the Spirit of Detroit urging the council to take more time. The massive $2.2 billion plan would involve tearing down two of the RenCen towers.



The Detroit City Council is poised to vote on a massive redevelopment plan for the Renaissance Center downtown. The multi-billion dollar plan calls for removing two of the center's towers, converting part of it into housing, and redesigning the plaza around the complex.

The council's vote includes hundreds of millions of dollars in taxbreaks.

Redesigning the Renaissance Center

The backstory:

Before the city council meeting, concerned residents and watchdog community groups gathered outside the spirit of Detroit this morning.

They want the council to once again delay their vote. The council originally was scheduled to decide on the matter last week.

They say the $2.2 billion project to renovate the RenCen, needs more time.

Bedrock which recently announced its involvement in the plan, would mean two of the RenCens towers would be torn down.

The majority of funding for the project, $1.7 billion (74%), is proposed to come directly from private developer equity. Developers are requesting about $473 million in incentives over a 30-year period.

Big picture view:

That section would replace the two towers with a hotel, apartments, as well as a restaurant.

Now the plan also includes some $550 million in incentives for the developers – Bedrock, as well as General Motors.

Community leaders held a press conference before the council meeting today and urge them to delay the vote once again. They say there just needs to be more transparency and a more thorough review of the project.

What they're saying:

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was one of the speakers at the protest urging to pump the brakes.

"Just take a moment, back up and literally get some answers here," she said. "Shame on those billionaires, and their lobbyists who bully elected officials."

Tlaib also took aim at past building projects in Detroit.

"We see the stadiums go up while you literally give my residents crumbs for jobs," she said. "No more non disclosure deals. These secret deals are killing our city."

The future of the iconic Detroit buildings has been up in the air after General Motors said it was relocating its global headquarters . The automaker had been inside the towers since 1996, and relocated earlier this year to Hudson’s Detroit along Woodward Avenue.

RenCen redesign details

Dig deeper:

Under the plan:

Towers 300 and 400 would be knocked down, creating public space on the riverfront

The central tower would be converted into a hotel with 858 rooms and residential units

Tower 100 would be converted to 384 residential units

934 residential units created, of which 21% would be affordable

Mixed-used entertainment district in the 35 acres General Motors owns east of Beaubien

What's next:

The City Council meeting is expected to happen at 10 a.m. this morning.

How tall is the Renaissance Center?

By the numbers:

The main, central tower of the Renaissance Center – which would not be demolished – is 727 feet tall and is not only the tallest building in the Detroit skyline, but also the tallest building in Michigan.

The new Hudson’s Detroit tower stands at approximately 685 feet tall, and is the second-tallest building.