Annual Ford Fireworks show tonight in Detroit
Pyrotechnic choreographer Patrick Brault tells us more than 11,000 fireworks are going off, and that the show will last roughly 23 minutes.
Suspicious person prompts shutdown of Cadillac Place
No one was immediately taken into custody. Police are investigating.
Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks kicks off 4th Fridays
FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni takes us downtown to Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks' 4th Fridays.
Authorities searching for weapon inside Coleman A. Young Municipal Building
The building was initially being evacuated at first, and was then placed on lockdown.
Shimmer on the River kicks off GM River Days
Will Smith, CFO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, joins us in studio to tell us more about Shimmer on the River.