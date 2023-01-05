From Ingham County to U.S. Senate, Debbie Stabenow plans her goodbye

For the past five decades, Debbie Stabenow has had a hand in laws that affect Michiganders. But that will soon change after her announcement of her plans to retire rather than seek reelection in 2024.

The U.S. Senator announced her plans to not seek reelection in 2024 on Thursday, which will mark the end of a nearly 50-year career in politics.

It started at the age of 24 when, fresh out of Michigan State University, Stabenow became the first woman to chair the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. Four years later, in 1978 she was elected to the Michigan House. She ran unsuccessfully for lt. governor and governor. In 1996, she ran for and won a seat in the U.S. House, which she ultimately gave up in 2000 when she ran for Senate. That's where she's been for the past 23 years.

But she says the time is right.

"It really is about family," she said.

Stabenow has a 96-year-old mom and grandkids. A lot of politicians say they are leaving to spend more time with the family, but oftentimes there is a hidden reason behind that rhetoric.

She insists that's not the case. She says she's healthy, not burned out, doesn't have another job, and isn't running for anything else.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, she was raising money and was planning to run again. But after the election, she went back and forth on retirement and finally concluded it was time to 'pass the torch to a new generation of leaders' which is why she made this announcement two years in advance.

"It's important to give people who would be interested the opportunity to plan running for the U.S. Senate. It's a lot of work," she said.

The Senator is the number three leader in the U.S. Senate and she will be under pressure to leave her job next year. That would give Governor Gretchen Whitmer the chance to appoint a democrat to replace her which would give that person the chance to run for the job as the incumbent. Many believe that would be the smart political move to make, but Stabenow says she won't do it.

"I am running to the tape. I will retire in January 2025," she said.

Next up? Possibly a book but other than that, shes not sure. She does say that running for another office isn't happening.

The line on the left and the right to replace Stabenow has already started to form - and it will be a long one.