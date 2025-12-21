Teens arrested in stolen vehicle in Monroe County linked to numerous thefts from cars

Two 18-year-old suspects who were arrested Dec. 20 in a stolen vehicle in Monroe, were linked to several other automotive crimes in the city and Monroe Township in recent months.

Tenaya Dayshanee Taylor of Monroe and James Lee Harris of Ypsilanti are being held on $10,000 bonds after being charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.

The pair were arrested with a stolen vehicle, inside the vehicle evidence linking them to the other crimes was discovered.