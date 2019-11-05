Gardner White Dream Team giveaway rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Michigan residents residing in the Designated Market Area of television station WJBK, as such term is defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. who are 21 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules and have not previously won in any prior Gardner-White Dream Team giveaways.

2. Employees of New World Communication of Detroit, Inc., owner of television station WJBK, (“Sponsor”) and Gardner-White Furniture, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per week (Saturday through Friday). Weekly giveaways will be held each week during the period beginning December 29, 2018, and continuing through December 27, 2019 (the “Giveaway Period”). Each weekly giveaway will begin at or about 9:00 am EST on Saturday, and all entries for each week must be received by 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Unselected entries do not carry over to subsequent drawings.

4. To enter, visit www.FOX2Detroit.com/contests and complete the “Dream Team Giveaway” entry form.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WJBK’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One winner will be selected each Friday after 3:00 p.m. during the Giveaway Period by random drawing from among valid entries.

The Prizes

7. Each weekly winner will receive a mattress set. The retail value of the prize will vary and will be announced when entries are solicited. Prizes provided by Gardner-White Furniture.

8. Winners will be notified by e-mail or phone on or about the Friday they are selected. Winners will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in a manner determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion within four days of the date of notification or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or if a winner does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. Winners will be announced during FOX 2 News Weekend on or about the Saturday morning following compliance with the provisions of this paragraph.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes as communicated to each winner.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winner must claim the prize within one month of notification or the prize will be forfeited.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.FOX2Detroit.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WJBK-FOX 2, 16550 W. 9 Mile, Southfield, MI 48075 through January 31, 2020.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WJBK-FOX 2, 16550 W. 9 Mile, Southfield, MI 48075.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.FOX2Detroit.com.