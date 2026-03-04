Dearborn Heights teen helps elderly woman struggling to walk home

The Brief 18-year-old Mostafa Al Maleki helped an elderly woman walk home very slowly, struggling to get there in Dearborn Heights. Mostafa acted on good instincts, hoping it would have a ripple effect.



When so many drove right past an elderly woman struggling to walk home, a Metro Detroiter stepped in to do the right thing and the Dearborn Heights mayor was there to capture it all.

Big picture view:

18-year-old Mostafa Al Maleki helped an elderly woman walk home very slowly, struggling to get there in Dearborn Heights this week. Mayor Mo Baydoun also stopped to help, on his way to deal with his own personal fallout from the war in Iran.

"My parents are in Lebanon. They’re stuck there, and my siblings and I have been trying to find a flight, as they were vacationing when the war broke out," said Mayor Mo Baydoun.

Right before the mayor’s eyes was a glimmer of hope in the man who stepped up to do the right thing.

"This young man brought so much joy and showcased what Dearborn Heights is really all about," he said.

Dig deeper:

Mostafa acted on good instincts, hoping it would have a ripple effect.

He credits his parents for teaching him to always do the right thing. Even his co-workers told us today he’s always just that guy.