Gift a Thanksgiving meal to shelter animals with Michigan Animal Rescue League

The Michigan Animal Rescue League is asking for donations to provide a Thanksgiving feast for dogs and cats at the shelter for the holiday.

A $25 donation allows you to provide a shelter animal with a holiday feast as part of the Thanksgiving Meal Sponsorship program.

"Picture this: scrumptious pet-friendly versions of our favorite Thanksgiving classics, from savory green beans to mouthwatering sweet potatoes, and even a pet-friendly twist on the classic turkey and chicken. It’s a paw-some feast fit for a doggy king or queen," the release said.

Thanksgiving meal sponsorship donations will be used in combination with other gifts to help save the lives of the animals who will arrive at our doors in need this season.

The Michigan Animal Rescue League social media team will be capturing the heartwarming moments of our furry friends enjoying their special Thanksgiving meal.

On Thanksgiving Day all the action will be shared on Facebook , Instagram, and TikTok to see all the smiling faces (and full bellies) made possible by your sponsorship.

Sponsorship forms are located on the website HERE.



