Gordie Howe Bridge footpath raises security, border questions

The Brief The Gordie Howe International Bridge will open its new pedestrian and bike path Aug. 5. Bridge officials say the path will feature extensive security, including surveillance cameras. Questions remain about how pedestrian traffic, border enforcement and immigration issues will be handled.



For the first time in decades, a land crossing between Michigan and Canada will feature a footpath for pedestrians and bikers.

Big picture view:

It will open a few days after the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to vehicles next Monday, but there are questions as to how security will regulate all of that foot traffic.

Spanning one-and-a-half miles across the Detroit River, the Gordie Howe’s walking and biking path will use a multi-layered security framework managed jointly by the Feds and the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

A heavy concrete barrier will protect travelers from the high-speed traffic. Measures will be taken for fall protection and access control with a specially designed fence that's built to be unclimbable with an inward-curving top.

Surveillance systems will include integrated security cameras, smart LED lighting and emergency call stations.

That’s all in addition to standard Ports of Entry ID checkpoints, but what about other scenarios? And what about matters related to immigration?

"So I ride my bike there," said former DPD assistant chief Steve Dolunt. "Are they going to check my real ID? Like regular border? How long are you sitting there waiting? Are they going to have someone on the bridge saying you can’t stop? Who’s going to enforce that? Because people are going to stop and take pictures, sunset or whatever. It’s going to be hard. And again, what are Canadian authorities going to say? What are we going to say? It’s going to be interesting."

"There was an incident with an immigrant who had two kids kidnapped, and they looked to local law enforcement for help and they didn’t. They actually went to ICE and said, Can you help us? And ICE said yes. ICE went to DPD, Wayne County, State Police. All three agencies said were not going to work with ICE. It was a criminal case. And it was my undemanding that Tom Homan said you don’t want to work with us? Fine. We are cutting off your grant money."

What's next:

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority told us this week they’ve been swamped with the logistics of the bridge opening. Canada will host its own ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, after pulling out of a joint ceremony to be held with the U.S. after the White House slapped new tariffs on Canada several days ago.

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