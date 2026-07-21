Heading to Morgan Wallen? Parking near the Big House won't be cheap

The Brief Many are heading to Ann Arbor for one of Morgan Wallen's back-to-back concerts at Michigan Stadium. Meanwhile, the prices for parking may add some pain to your wallet. Parking spots are now going for $175 and up, with RV parking costing several hundred dollars.



It is set to be a big weekend at the Big House as many are heading to Ann Arbor for one of Morgan Wallen's back-to-back concerts at Michigan Stadium. Getting there may be the easy part. However, finding a place to park could take some planning.

Big picture view:

The premier parking lot for the concert is at Pioneer High School, directly across from the Big House. FOX 2 was contacted by someone who paid $150 for a parking spot there and wondered if it was a scam.

It's not a scam. In fact, that's actually a deal. Parking spots are now going for $175 and up, with RV parking costing several hundred dollars.

Roughly 150,000 Morgan Wallen fans are expected over the course of the two concerts this weekend. That's a lot of people looking for parking.

The University of Michigan says many of the official campus parking lots have already sold out in advance. The remaining spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local perspective:

People who live near the stadium are used to crowds filling the neighborhoods, but they expect the concert crowd to be a little different than the typical football fans on a fall Saturday.

"We've only had one concert so far at the Big House, and I did notice that it seems like those coming for the concert don't have a routine, whereas the folks who come for the game know where to go and set up," said Colleen Stone. "I think people are more in town shopping and going out because game-day folks just come to tailgate and leave a lot later, like midnight, which I think will be the same this weekend."

What you can do:

If you're going to the concert, police recommend leaving early and being prepared for traffic backups when leaving.

Concert gates open at 4:30 p.m.

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