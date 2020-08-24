Gov. Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for a news conference on the state's continuing response to COVID-19.

She will be speaking Tuesday, August 25 at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live in your FOX 2 News app, at fox2detroit.com/live or in the video player below.

Gov. Whitmer's news conference comes after last week she signed a package of education bills into law, ending a weeks-long effort to help legislate guidance for districts as they near the beginning of the fall school year.

The legislation gives districts and charter schools the option to choose in-person instruction, online or a hybrid based on consulting with local health departments. Their student count, the foundation of state funding, would be weighted heavily toward last year's figure and less so on uncertain enrollment in the new academic year.

Last week she also announced she was allocating $65 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) dollars to school districts, higher education institutions and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 have continued to plateau in the state.

As of last week, about 28,000 tests per day are being done in Michigan, with an overall percent positive rate at 3.3%.

But the number of new cases continues to vary significantly by region.

The Detroit region has the highest case rate, 61 cases per million people per day. But as she mentioned last week, the case rate is largely driven by counties outside of Detroit. Last week she said Wayne, Monroe and Oakland counties had over 40 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate over 4%. And Macomb County had the highest - 82 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 7.4%. Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening.

The Saginaw region is at 54 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight increase over the past week.

The Kalamazoo region is at about 50 cases per million people per day and has been declining over the past two weeks.

The Upper Peninsula is at 47 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight decrease over the past week.

The Grand Rapids region is at 34 cases per million people per day with a slight decrease over the past two weeks.

The Traverse City, Jackson and Lansing regions are at 20-30 cases per million people per day, with the Jackson and Lansing regions seeing decreases over the past 2-3 weeks. Traverse City has seen a slight increase.

This story will be updated with information from Gov. Whitmer's press conference.