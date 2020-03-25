Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer submits disaster declaration request to Pres. Trump
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the latest information about COVID-19 in Michigan.
Drive-thru testing in Detroit starts Friday. Here's how it works
The city of Detroit will open up drive-thru testing Friday.
Highland Park methadone clinic patient says clinic has lack of safeguards amidst coronavirus crisis
A woman addicted to heroin comes to the Rainbow Center of Michigan to keep from relapsing. But her battle to stay clean has been complicated amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Brothers raise thousands to buy meals for medical heroes across Michigan
Where else to turn but social media - they set up a GoFundMe page, where a goal of $2,000 quickly doubled and counting.
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced.
Domestic violence survivor advocates worry about those in abusive situations during coronavirus shelter in place
Nearly everyone in Michigan is being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Detroit EMT partners both stricken with coronavirus
He first noticed something was wrong before the coronavirus had taken hold in Michigan.
Healthcare workers on COVID-19 front line worry about infecting loved ones
For people on the frontlines treating these patients, they're doing everything not to take the virus home with them.
Allen Park mechanic offering free auto repairs amid coronavirus emergency
A certified truck mechanic in Allen Park is offering free repairs during the coronavirus emergency.
Whitmer orders temporary expansions on unemployment benefits during coronavirus crisis
A new Executive Order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meant to clarify the expansion of eligibility for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis, was signed Wednesday.
Oakland County provides hotels for doctors from up north to help in coronavirus crisis
Dave Coulter says that doctors and medical personnel are being moved there from areas less effected by the virus like from up north and the county is putting them up.
Wayne County Sheriff's Office commander dies from coronavirus
Officials say Cmdr. Donafay Collins was a 30-year veteran and married father of four.
Nonprofits like Children's Leukemia Foundation feeling impact of coronavirus
Those with leukemia have a suppressed and or weakened immune system. And social distancing is especially important right now.
Orchard Mall adjusts to customers' needs during coronavirus crisis
From working out to shopping to feeding your pets, Manager Kally Woodlee says they have everything covered. Like many businesses, it had to close down to keep everybody safe during this coronavirus crisis.
Amazon says Shelby Township fulfillment center worker has coronavirus
An Amazon employee at the Shelby Township fulfillment center has the coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.
Small businesses in Macomb County affected by COVID-19 can apply for grants
Small businesses in Macomb County that have been affected by COVID-19 can apply for grants from the county.