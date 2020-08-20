Whitmer signs "Return to Learn" education bills into laws

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of education bills into law, ending a weeks-long effort to help legislate guidance for districts as they near the beginning of the fall school year.

The bipartisan "Return to Learn" bills outline a more official and "flexible" guidance for school districts, which includes additional dollars, guidance on per-pupil funding for the year while requiring teachers to meet with students to ensure educational attainment is being met.

The bill's signage comes a day after the governor announced a $65 million allocation of federal funds mostly intended for needy schools struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These bills will help schools implement their comprehensive safety plans going into the 2020-21 school year. I am proud of this bipartisan package and will continue working with everyone who wants to ensure our schools are safe during COVID-19," said Whitmer in a statement.

Districts around Michigan have waded into the fall semester and trimester decisions about how classes would be taught for much of the summer. Late-night zoom calls between school board members and parents have taken place in a number of areas. While some districts are beginning the year with an in-person option, they aren't required to.

Also included in the legislation is a requirement that districts will be required to assess their plans every month. Additionally, students with disabilities must be provided with equal access to instructional accommodation. Some of the money that Whitmer announced yesterday will be allocated to districts to ease the burden on learning.

