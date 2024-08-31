Gunshots fired after Romulus High School football game; Four arrested

article

Fights broke out following the Detroit Loyola football team's victory over the host Romulus Eagles on Friday night, and not on the football field.

Gunshots rang out in the parking lot, though according to school officials no one was injured.

Romulus Community School Supt. Benjamin Edmondson said in a letter to the community that four "youths," were arrested following the incident.

As the attendees were leaving, several fights broke out and officers on scene heard gunshots coming from the west side of the parking lot, according to police.

Several juveniles fled the area and were subsequently located and taken into custody. A handgun was recovered with the aid of a K9 tracker. Investigating officers found spent casings at the initial scene and rounds that had been discharged into the ground. The juveniles of interest ranged from the ages of 13- to 17-years-old.

"In the event they are RCS students, we are preparing to take the harshest, legal measures possible including expulsion and prosecution," Edmondson said. "These are the behaviors that reflect negatively and comprise all the diligent efforts of our staff and community."

The names of those arrested weren't released Aug. 31.

At this time, I can say that students attending future games must provide their MiStar identification, if they are RCS students, and visitors will provide their school identification, if from another school. Yes, this one practice will certainly limit game attendance and even bother some people; however, after last night, this measure seems more than appropriate," Edmondson said. "This incident is beyond being just a problem for RCS; this is a societal problem. We are going to proactively contact the leadership at Summit Academy and Metro Charter to work in conjunction and collaboration, as we share the same families."

While I would love to assure you that incidents like yesterday will never happen again, I cannot; however, I can assure you that our responses will continue to be proactive and at worst reactive, but every and all effort is done with the safety of us."