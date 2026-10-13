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The Brief Detroit’s annual Halloween programming is returning this month. Halloween in the D offers events across the city that are free for families. Events include trunk-or-treats and a citywide celebration.



Halloween in the D, Detroit’s annual Halloween programming, is returning this month.

Timeline:

The big events of this year’s Halloween in the D programming include:

Oct. 24 , ScareFest: Camp Palmer

Oct. 31 , Halloween in the D Trunk-or-Treats

Oct. 31, Halloween rec center celebrations

ScareFest: Camp Palmer

Big picture view:

This city-wide celebration is taking place Saturday, Oct. 24, at Palmer Park (910 Merrill Plaisance). It’s a free event that includes a haunted trail, thrill rides, laser tag, face painting, food trucks and candy giveaways.

Dig deeper:

The event runs from 5-10 p.m.

Free shuttles are available to pick families up at the following parking locations:

1441 W. Seven Mile Rd. (Detroit Police 12th Precinct Station

1313 W. Seven Mile Rd. (Detroit Exploration and Nature Center)

17400 Second Ave. (The Ark Detroit Ministries)

17160 Pontchartrain Blvd. (lot next to Menjo’s)

Detroit trunk-or-treats

Big picture view:

Detroit is hosting several trunk-or-treat events in locations across the city. Events are taking place and police precincts and fire departments across the city.

Local perspective:

Here are the police precinct trunk-or-treat locations on Oct. 31:

2nd Precinct, Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon, 4-6:30 p.m.

3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd, 4-7 p.m,

4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort St., 2-6 p.m.

5th Precinct, Chandler Park Dome, 12300 Chandler Park Dr., 4-6:30 p.m.

6th Precinct, 11450 Warwick, 5-7 p.m.

7th Precinct, Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr., 4-7 p.m.

8th Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols Road, 4-8 p.m.

9th Precinct, 11187 Gratiot, 5-8 p.m.

10th Precinct, 12000 Livernois, 5-7 p.m.

11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada, 4-7 p.m.

12th Precinct, 1441 W. Seven Mile Road, 2-6 p.m.

And fire departments trunk-or-treat locations on Oct. 31. All events are from 5-7 p.m.:

Fire Engine House 54, Crowell Rec. Center, 16630 Lahser

Fire Engine House 30, 16543 Meyers Road

Fire Engine House 56, Farwell Rec. Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr.

Fire Engine House 58, 10801 Whittier

Fire Engine House 33, 1041 Lawndale St

Fire Engine House 55, 18140 Joy Road

Fire Engine House 39, Walker Williams Rec. Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Fire Engine House 41, 5000 Rohns

Fire Engine House 9, Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr.

The city says several fire engines will also be at the recreation center events.

Detroit Halloween rec center locations

Big picture view:

The Parks and Recreation Division is offering a variety of activities at recreation centers on Halloween. Activities include haunted houses, carnival games, face painting, DJs and more.

Local perspective:

Here are rec center locations with events on Oct. 31:

Patton: 4-7 p.m., 2301 Woodmere, Detroit (313) 628-2028

Clemente: 4-6:30 p.m., 2631 Bagley, Detroit (313) 224-0228

Farwell: 4-6:30 p.m., 2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit (313) 224-1100,

Crowell: 4-6:30 p.m., 16630 Lahser, Detroit (313) 628-2047

Lasky: 4-6 p.m., 13200 Fenelon, Detroit (313) 628-2030

Heilmann: 4-8 p.m., 19601 Crusade, Detroit (313) 224-9334

Adams/Butzel: 4-6:30 p.m., 10500 Lyndon , Detroit (313) 628-0990

Butzel Family: 4-7 p.m.,7737 Kercheval, Detroit (313) 628-2100

Kemeny: 4-7 p.m., 2260 S. Fort St., Detroit (313) 628-2819

Northwest Activities Center: 4-7 p.m., 18100 Meyers, Detroit (313) 578-7500

AB Ford Recreation Center: 4-6:30 p.m., 100 Lenox, Detroit (313) 628-1197

Joseph Walker Williams Center: 4-7 p.m., 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit (313) 628-2039

Coleman A. Young Recreation: 4-7 p.m., 2751 Robert Bradby Dr, Detroit 48207

Chandler Fieldhouse: 4-6:30 p.m., 12600 Chandler Park Drive, Detroit 48213

Helen Moore Community Center: 4-7 p.m., 11825 Dexter Ave, Detroit 48206

Get more info from the city here .