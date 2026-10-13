Halloween in the D 2026 events: What to know
Halloween in the D, Detroit’s annual Halloween programming, is returning this month.
Timeline:
The big events of this year’s Halloween in the D programming include:
- Oct. 24, ScareFest: Camp Palmer
- Oct. 31, Halloween in the D Trunk-or-Treats
- Oct. 31, Halloween rec center celebrations
ScareFest: Camp Palmer
Big picture view:
This city-wide celebration is taking place Saturday, Oct. 24, at Palmer Park (910 Merrill Plaisance). It’s a free event that includes a haunted trail, thrill rides, laser tag, face painting, food trucks and candy giveaways.
Dig deeper:
The event runs from 5-10 p.m.
Free shuttles are available to pick families up at the following parking locations:
- 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd. (Detroit Police 12th Precinct Station
- 1313 W. Seven Mile Rd. (Detroit Exploration and Nature Center)
- 17400 Second Ave. (The Ark Detroit Ministries)
- 17160 Pontchartrain Blvd. (lot next to Menjo’s)
Detroit trunk-or-treats
Big picture view:
Detroit is hosting several trunk-or-treat events in locations across the city. Events are taking place and police precincts and fire departments across the city.
Local perspective:
Here are the police precinct trunk-or-treat locations on Oct. 31:
- 2nd Precinct, Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon, 4-6:30 p.m.
- 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd, 4-7 p.m,
- 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort St., 2-6 p.m.
- 5th Precinct, Chandler Park Dome, 12300 Chandler Park Dr., 4-6:30 p.m.
- 6th Precinct, 11450 Warwick, 5-7 p.m.
- 7th Precinct, Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr., 4-7 p.m.
- 8th Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols Road, 4-8 p.m.
- 9th Precinct, 11187 Gratiot, 5-8 p.m.
- 10th Precinct, 12000 Livernois, 5-7 p.m.
- 11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada, 4-7 p.m.
- 12th Precinct, 1441 W. Seven Mile Road, 2-6 p.m.
And fire departments trunk-or-treat locations on Oct. 31. All events are from 5-7 p.m.:
- Fire Engine House 54, Crowell Rec. Center, 16630 Lahser
- Fire Engine House 30, 16543 Meyers Road
- Fire Engine House 56, Farwell Rec. Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr.
- Fire Engine House 58, 10801 Whittier
- Fire Engine House 33, 1041 Lawndale St
- Fire Engine House 55, 18140 Joy Road
- Fire Engine House 39, Walker Williams Rec. Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.
- Fire Engine House 41, 5000 Rohns
- Fire Engine House 9, Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr.
The city says several fire engines will also be at the recreation center events.
Detroit Halloween rec center locations
Big picture view:
The Parks and Recreation Division is offering a variety of activities at recreation centers on Halloween. Activities include haunted houses, carnival games, face painting, DJs and more.
Local perspective:
Here are rec center locations with events on Oct. 31:
- Patton: 4-7 p.m., 2301 Woodmere, Detroit (313) 628-2028
- Clemente: 4-6:30 p.m., 2631 Bagley, Detroit (313) 224-0228
- Farwell: 4-6:30 p.m., 2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit (313) 224-1100,
- Crowell: 4-6:30 p.m., 16630 Lahser, Detroit (313) 628-2047
- Lasky: 4-6 p.m., 13200 Fenelon, Detroit (313) 628-2030
- Heilmann: 4-8 p.m., 19601 Crusade, Detroit (313) 224-9334
- Adams/Butzel: 4-6:30 p.m., 10500 Lyndon , Detroit (313) 628-0990
- Butzel Family: 4-7 p.m.,7737 Kercheval, Detroit (313) 628-2100
- Kemeny: 4-7 p.m., 2260 S. Fort St., Detroit (313) 628-2819
- Northwest Activities Center: 4-7 p.m., 18100 Meyers, Detroit (313) 578-7500
- AB Ford Recreation Center: 4-6:30 p.m., 100 Lenox, Detroit (313) 628-1197
- Joseph Walker Williams Center: 4-7 p.m., 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit (313) 628-2039
- Coleman A. Young Recreation: 4-7 p.m., 2751 Robert Bradby Dr, Detroit 48207
- Chandler Fieldhouse: 4-6:30 p.m., 12600 Chandler Park Drive, Detroit 48213
- Helen Moore Community Center: 4-7 p.m., 11825 Dexter Ave, Detroit 48206
Get more info from the city here.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the City of Detroit.