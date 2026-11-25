The Brief Trev Alberts is seeking millions in damages from the University of Michigan. Michigan pulled the job after controversial statements were uncovered from a deposition in a Title IX lawsuit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he was A-D there. Outgoing longtime AD Warde Manuel will reportedly stay on until the university finds a permanent replacement.



The once incoming athletic director for the University of Michigan is now drafting a lawsuit against the school and possibly its next president, just days after it reversed plans to hire him.

Michigan may now have to pay Trev Alberts more than $17 million to not work.

Big picture view:

Trev Alberts is seeking millions in damages from the University of Michigan as the outgoing athletic director says he will stick around a bit longer until his ultimate replacement is named.

Alberts and Michigan leadership did sign a Memorandum of Understanding and Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars, told Yahoo Sports his client had already started working evaluating the sports department and the struggling football program.

Michigan pulled the job after controversial statements were uncovered from a deposition in a Title IX lawsuit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he was A-D there.

Alberts was asked under oath whether college coaches should never have sexual relationships with the student-athletes they coach, and he said, "I don’t know the answer to that….it just depends."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 asked Attorney Eli Mauwad if Alberts has a case.

"I think the Memorandum of Understanding by all force says that if they want to get him out, they have to A, B and C. Michigan is doing A, B and C," he said. "I don't see it. But I also see Alberts maybe suing for defamation because of some statements they have made regarding why they want to get out. And I see that probably coming down the pipeline. So, from what I’ve researched now, the MOU is pretty clear, and it’s an agreement and, as long as Michigan follows the agreement, no, I don’t think they do unless he adds defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other things that we see."

Meantime, outgoing longtime AD Warde Manuel will reportedly stay on until the university finds a permanent replacement. Michigan was set to pay him more than $7 million to leave at the end of this year as they await the arrival of its new president.

"I think it was the prudent move," said Sam Webb from 1050 WTKA. "I think what the signals is that the president is going to have a more deliberate process. This is not something that’s going to be settled - meaning the new AD next week. I think there was probably going to be before everything fell through with Trev Alberts, I think next week was going to be about the decision being made on Kyle Whittingham, but I think with this is a sign of asking Warde Manuel to stay on probably is indicative of her wanting to get to campus and conduct the search process more thoroughly."

What's next:

So Alberts' legal team will likely try to prove work done in court as Michigan moves on to another permanent AD choice.

All of this as Michigan heads into the game with Ohio State this weekend.

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