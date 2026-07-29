Hamtramck family jumps from burning home after blaze tears through house

The Brief A Hamtramck family is reeling after their house caught fire Wednesday morning, sending them fleeing. Family members needed to jump from the second-story window to escape the burning building. Hamtramck firefighters were also injured in the fire.



A Hamtramck family is reeling after a house fire tore through their residence and forced them to jump to safety.

Muwafeg Abuhamra was among the nine people living in the home when the blaze spread through the structure, sending smoke billowing through the roof and endangering his family members.

It took his quick thinking and the help of Hamtramck firefighters and a code enforcement officer that spotted the scene to get everyone to safety.

What they're saying:

"I woke up to the screaming and it was my mom screaming. I get out of my room and all of a sudden I see this black thick smoke," said Abuhanra. "I rushed in the room and pulled my kids out of the bed opened up the balcony door and thank God people were outside of my house and I tossed my kids down for them. Me and my wife we’re going down."

He said brother had to jump from the attic to escape the flames.

Joesph Wylie was nearby when he saw the fire and went to help.

"The father was on the second floor balcony with his kids, saying ‘hey take my kids take my kids help me out,’ so I just climbed up the banister and told him to hand me he kids one by one and I got them away from the house away from the smoke," he said.

Zoom out:

According to the city fire chief, two first responders were injured.

"Two firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital. One had burns to the hand and another one suffered from heat exhaustion," said fire chief Matthew Wyszczelski.

What you can do:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For anyone looking to help the family out, a gofundme has been created for anyone interested in sending money.

You can find the link to the gofundme here.