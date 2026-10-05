Hazel Park man charged with child abuse after admitting to hurting 4-week-old infant

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The Brief A 20-year-old Hazel Park man is facing charges of child abuse after he allegedly broke his infant's arms. Cody Patterson was arraigned on three counts after police found his 4-week-old baby with injuries over its eye, legs, and arms.



A Hazel Park man admitted to police he caused injuries to his infant child after saying he "cannot cope" with the baby crying.

The 20-year-old has since been charged with child abuse and had a $500,000 bond set during his court appearance.

Child abuse in Hazel Park

What we know:

Cody Patterson, 20, of Hazel Park, was charged with three counts of second-degree chid abuse on Oct. 5.

He was arrested after police were called to a home in Hazel Park for reports of a baby with a broken arm.

When they arrived, they found a 4-week-old child that had bruising over its eye and exhibited pain in the right shoulder.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff reported the baby had multiple fractures in their arms, legs, and ribs.

"All of the injuries were in different stages of healing," a news release from Hazel Park police said.

Officers spoke to Patterson who told police he becomes frustrated and struggles to deal when his baby is crying. He aloes told police he took the baby into the bathroom where he "forcibly squeezed and manipulated the limbs that caused the apparent injuries."

He was then arrested at the hospital.

The baby remains in Child Protective Services.