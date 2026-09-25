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Hazmat crews at scene of I-96 truck and street sweeper crash, fuel spill in Detroit

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published September 25, 2026 5:47 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 5:47 AM EDT
Hazmat crash cleanup on I-96 in Detroit
Hazmat crash cleanup on I-96 in Detroit

Hazmat crash cleanup on I-96 in Detroit

Crews are at the scene of a truck crash with a street sweeper early Friday morning on WB I-96 at Livernois.

FOX 2 - Hazmat crews were at the scene of a truck crash on I-96 at Livernois on Friday morning. 

The backstory:

Photo: FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

By 8 a.m. all lanes of traffic are open, and the scene has been cleared. 

Earlier this morning, westbound traffic was inching along in the left lane with three other lanes – including the left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder all blocked. 

Photo: FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

The truck, which was labeled National Industrial Maintenance Inc, appeared to have crashed with a street sweeper which could be seen damaged, off to the side. 

Photo: FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

For a real time traffic map, go to the FOX 2 Traffic Page HERE.

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