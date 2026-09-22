The Brief The box tree moth has been confirmed in Genesee County — a first for state officials. Boxwoods in Michigan are struggling due to a slate of issues, including the invasive moth, blight, and drought. Quarantine rules that restrict the movement of boxwood material now include 14 counties.



Michigan's boxwood problem is only getting worse.

The box tree moth continues to cause problems for boxwoods in Michigan. On Tuesday, it was confirmed in Genesee County — the first sighting in the county.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development already has quarantine procedures in place for 13 other counties in a bid to slow the spread of the box tree moth. It will add Genesee County as the fourth.

Box Tree Moth

Dig deeper:

The box tree moth arrived in North America in 2018 when it was detected in Canada. A nursery in Toronto is believed to have been the source of their arrival in the U.S. when infested boxwoods were shipped to six states.

Since arriving in 2023, it has been detected in Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

The quarantine rules for the moth included restrictions on the movement of boxwood materials from within the area to locations outside it.

The box tree moth as a caterpillar.

Before the moth's metamorphosis, the caterpillar feeds aggressively on boxwood leaves. Early warning signs of an infestation include:

Leaves that appear clear or translucent because young larvae scrape away the surface.

Webbing produced by the larvae.

Large amounts of caterpillar droppings, known as frass.

Browning and increasingly severe leaf damage.

Mature caterpillars measuring about one inch long.

Webbing and caterpillar droppings on a boxwood.

VanderWerp said the spread of the box tree moth is likely going to pick up over the next few years.

"You never get complete control once you release an invasive into a new environment," he said. "The only opportunity for eradication happens right after you notice it. We are well past that."

Boxwood problems

Big picture view:

Boxwoods are frequently used for landscaping because they are easy to trim, easily cut into different shapes, and resistant to deer.

Unfortunately, the benefits of the low-maintenance plant must now compete with the complications they invite, including diseases, pests, and seasonal environmental problems.

They include:

Winter Injury

Drought Stress

Psyllids

Leafminers

Spider Mites

Volutella stem canker

Boxwood blight

Box Tree Moth

Caitlin Splawski, a floriculture educator with Michigan State University Extension, said each disease adds more pressure and stress on the boxwood. However, the box tree moth is what may push the state's issues into a new category.

"(They're) the straw that broke the camel's back — the box tree moth might be that for our area of Southeast Michigan," she said.

Winter Damage

Photo: Caitlin Splawski

Box Tree Moth

Photos: Hannah Nadel, USDA & Mafalda Weldon, USDA

Leafminer

Photo: Rebecca Finneran, MSU Extension

Boxwood Blight

Photo: Sharon M. Douglas, University of Connecticut

Boxwood Psyllid

Photos: Daniel Herms, The Ohio State University, Bugwood.org & Sarah Hughson, MSU Extension

Boxwood Mites

Photo: David L. Clement, University of Maryland

Boxwood Remedies

What you can do:

There are several things that homeowners can do to remedy their situation. Chief among them is remove the affected boxwoods and replace them with lower-maintenance plants. That includes native alternatives like inkberry holly or New Jersey tea.

VanderWerp also suggests killing the caterpillars if the infestation is small enough, or applying a pesticide called BT (Bacillus thuringiensis). Make sure to apply it at night because sunlight breaks it down quickly.

For other problems, Splawski suggests submitting photographs of the boxwoods to MSU Extension's Ask Extension service. They can provide additional information as far as diagnosing the illness and identifying a solution.

Submissions can be entered at this link.