Motel worker in Southfield helps woman from Alabama who says she was being trafficked

The Brief Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says on Thursday, Sept. 10, a 19-year-old woman at Marvin Gardens Inn in Southfield approached a housekeeper, asking for help. She said she was held against her will and forced to have multiple sexual interactions a day. The housekeeper called 911.



A woman from Alabama escapes sex trafficking after a motel worker in Southfield jumped into action to help her.

Housekeeper calls 911 on trafficking ring

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Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says on Thursday, Sept. 10, a 19-year-old woman at Marvin Gardens Inn in Southfield approached a housekeeper, asking for help. The woman says she’s from Alabama and came to Michigan looking for a job. But then she was held against her will, she says, and forced to have multiple sexual interactions a day.

The housekeeper called 911.

Immediately, 27-year-old Tyria Janeice Florence Robinson and Terence Day were arrested and later arraigned on prostitution and human trafficking charges.

McDonald praises the housekeeper's quick thinking.

"This is why it’s so important. You know, everyone really does take this seriously," said McDonald. "But they always ask us what can we do? And this is a perfect example of what you can do. You know, a lot of times these are in places that seem a little sketchy that you wouldn’t stay, but a lot of times they aren’t. A lot of times they’re in places that you and I would stay, and if you see young women or just women who are vulnerable and look afraid, it’s always the best idea to say, ‘Are you okay?’"

What should you look out for?

What you can do:

McDonald says helping is something you can do.

"If I am out in public, and I see a child or a woman or a vulnerable person, an elderly person, it doesn’t matter, and I feel like that person might be in trouble, I approach them and say, ‘Do you need help?’ There’s nothing to lose on that. And I think you don’t have to be the prosecutor to do that. Actually, you know what, you have to be a mom, a parent, a teacher, somebody who really understands. If you choose to care and look, it is not hard to find. It really isn’t. I would encourage people to just ask, ‘Are you okay? Do you need help?’"

McDonald emphasized that this is something everyone can do.

People can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-88-373-7888 or text BEFREE to 23373.

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