Highland Township man sentenced for killing fiancée, mother of his infant son

The Brief A convicted murderer was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole on Wednesday. Michael Devon Webb fatally shot Rachel Wooten, his fiancée, in the neck last year. Webb and Wooten shared a six-month-old son at the time, who not injured.



A Highland Township man was sentenced for the 2025 murder of his fiancée Wednesday.

The backstory:

Michael Devon Webb was sentenced to a life sentence without a chance for parole in the shooting death of Rachel Wooten.

Webb, 23, shot Wooten, the mother of their infant child Aspen, in the neck at close range in April of 2025.

Webb also shot himself, and called 911, initially lying to police that his gun went off while he was cleaning it.

Wooten had been in an abusive relationship with Webb for some time, and had texted a family member that she was afraid for her life the day she was murdered.

Their child was 6 months old at the time of the murder and was found inside the home unharmed.

Webb was convicted by a jury on July 17.

"Michael Webb executed Rachel Wooten in front of their child, then called 911 and lied about it." said Prosecutor Karen McDonald at the time. "While this verdict holds him accountable, nothing can bring back Rachel Wooten or change the fact that her child will grow up without a mother.

"Too many women and children are living in fear of domestic violence without the resources or support to escape. We must do more to protect women and prevent future tragedies like Rachel’s murder."

Related article

Domestic violence is the leading cause of serious injury or death for women ages 18-24 in the United States, according to the American College of Surgeons. More than half of all female homicides in which the circumstances are known are related to intimate partner violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and there are resources to those in need.



The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day to provide tools and support for domestic violence survivors. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for help.

For additional resources in Michigan, use THIS LINK.