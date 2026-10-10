Homeowner charged in Detroit mass shooting at after-hours party

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The Brief A Detroit homeowner was charged with four counts in connection with a deadly mass shooting that stemmed from an argument over a cell phone. Javon Scott owned a ‘blind pig’ property on Prest Street when gunfire rang out, killing three people and injuring four others. The shooter was charged last week with more than a dozen counts.



The owner of the residence where a mass shooting in Detroit unfolded, killing three and wounding several others in September.

Javon Scott, who owns ‘blind pig’ property on Prest Street, was arraigned on counts of operating a criminal enterprise, keeping a house of Ill fame, maintaining a drug house, and furnishing a place for consideration with alcohol.

Scott appeared in court on Saturday where he stood before a 36th District Court magistrate before being given a $75,000 bond.

Blind Pig owner charged

Big picture view:

Scott is a partial owner of a home at 14800 block of Prest Street where a mass shooting took place on Sept. 27.

During the shooting, three men were killed and four others were injured.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 9.

According to his lawyers, Scott does not live at the home. It is currently listed as vacant and has been the target of several blight violations over the years. police visited the home 10 times over the past year.

Scott is a licensed plumber and has been working to fix issues with the house to make it available for occupancy, his attorney said on Saturday.

In addition to the charges, Scott was also notified the city would be seizing the home.

He was given a $75,000 bond, 10% and will be back in court on Oct. 12.

Shooter charged

The backstory:

Christopher Rafael Gouch was charged with 14 counts in connection to the Prest Street after-hours party shooting on Oct. 2.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the shooting stemmed from a stolen cell phone after "a fight between women who couldn't control their emotions because, allegedly, a cell phone went missing."

Among Gouch's charges are three counts of premeditated murder and four counts of assault with intent to commit murder.

On Sept. 27, the fight broke out at the house in the 14800 block of Prest where the fight between women escalated to outside the residence.

"The defendant we are charging today entered the melee and fired multiple shots," Worthy said.

At least 16 shell casings were found at the scene according to investigators.

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