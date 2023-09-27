SMU student killed in crash with suspected drunken driver who ran red light in Dallas

A 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student was killed in a crash with a suspected drunken driver in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was driving east on Monticello Avenue through a green light at the North Central Expressway service road at about 4:20 p.m.

(Courtesy: Southern Methodist University)

A car traveling north, driven by 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran the red light and crashed into Wallace's car.

Wallace, Pollis, and a female passenger in Wallace's Volkswagen Jetta were taken to the hospital.

Wallace died from her injuries.

The passenger broke her collar bone in the crash.

Lynlee Pollis (Source: Dallas Jail)

An arrest warrant affidavit for Pollis obtained by FOX 4 said that she told police she was headed home with her husky from a nearby dog park and bar, Mutts Canine Cantina, in Dallas’ West Village.

Pollis admitted she had a single margarita infused with tequila shots.

She also said she had taken medication for her ADHD.

During the interview at the hospital, detectives noticed Pollis had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a smell of alcohol.

Pollis reportedly admitted she ran the red light in her Lexus on the service road.

Police said Wallace had the right-of-way with the green light on Monticello when she was struck.

Pollis only received minor injuries and was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

She was being held at the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond. Pollis has since bonded out of jail.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time." said Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU's Vice President for Student Affairs in a statement.

Wallace was pursuing degrees in English and Spanish at SMU.

The university said it is offering counseling and other resources to help students and faculty members.

Neighbors who live on Monticello Avenue said they heard the crash and rushed to help.

Some neighbors even tried to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.

"All beat up. It was horrible, horrible," Ron English said.

Flowers and floor mats are a devastating reminder of a crash that killed Wallace.

"I’ve thought about it all week, especially when I found out how young they were," English said.

English heard the collision from inside his home and rushed outside.

"I realized it was something really bad because it was a loud crash," he recalled. "The neighbor next door helped get her out of the car, I believe, and the neighbor two doors down did compressions on her and realized she wasn’t alive."