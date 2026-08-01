Livonia man charged after allegedly spraying fire extinguisher at Detroit police in three incidents

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The Brief A 22-year-old Livonia man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly approaching Detroit police officers and discharging a fire extinguisher during three separate incidents. Police say the incidents occurred during responses to street takeovers and drag racing complaints on June 22 and July 12. Investigators arrested the suspect July 30, and he was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court.



A 22-year-old Livonia man has been charged in connection with three separate incidents in which he allegedly assaulted Detroit police officers by discharging a fire extinguisher.

Zachary Stacer is charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault and five counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The backstory:

The alleged incidents occurred June 22 and twice on July 12.

According to investigators, officers responded just before 4:15 p.m. on June 22 to the area of Grand River Avenue and West Warren Avenue after observing heavy traffic caused by a street takeover. While officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, Stacer allegedly approached a patrol vehicle, discharged a fire extinguisher at the officers and fled the scene.

Police said similar incidents occurred July 12. Officers first responded at 12:02 a.m. to the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Charlevoix Street, then again at 3:06 a.m. to Grand River Avenue and McGraw Street following reports of drag racing. In both cases, investigators allege Stacer approached a police vehicle, discharged a fire extinguisher at officers and fled.

Dig deeper:

Following an investigation, Detroit police arrested Stacer on Thursday, July 30.

He was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and received a $50,000 cash bond.

Zachary Stacer (Detroit Police Department)