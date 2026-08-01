Livonia man charged after allegedly spraying fire extinguisher at Detroit police in three incidents
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Livonia man has been charged in connection with three separate incidents in which he allegedly assaulted Detroit police officers by discharging a fire extinguisher.
Zachary Stacer is charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault and five counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.
The backstory:
The alleged incidents occurred June 22 and twice on July 12.
According to investigators, officers responded just before 4:15 p.m. on June 22 to the area of Grand River Avenue and West Warren Avenue after observing heavy traffic caused by a street takeover. While officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, Stacer allegedly approached a patrol vehicle, discharged a fire extinguisher at the officers and fled the scene.
Police said similar incidents occurred July 12. Officers first responded at 12:02 a.m. to the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Charlevoix Street, then again at 3:06 a.m. to Grand River Avenue and McGraw Street following reports of drag racing. In both cases, investigators allege Stacer approached a police vehicle, discharged a fire extinguisher at officers and fled.
Dig deeper:
Following an investigation, Detroit police arrested Stacer on Thursday, July 30.
He was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and received a $50,000 cash bond.
Zachary Stacer (Detroit Police Department)
The Source: Information came from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.