St. Clair Shores couple charged after explosive thrown into neighbor's yard

The Brief Forty-five-year-old Jason Showers and 38-year-old Megan Showers were arraigned for allegedly throwing an explosive device into a neighbor's yard. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says that on Monday, Jason was holding an explosive device. Investigators say Megan lit it, and Jason then threw it.



A St. Clair Shores couple is in trouble with the law after allegedly throwing an explosive device into a neighbor's yard.

Couple Faces Multiple Charges

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Forty-five-year-old Jason Showers and 38-year-old Megan Showers were arraigned and could face significant prison time if convicted.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says that on Monday, Jason was holding an explosive device. Investigators say Megan lit it, and Jason then threw it into his next-door neighbor's yard. The neighbor, a 72-year-old man, reportedly saw the words "Bye, Bye" written on the red cylindrical explosive.

Law enforcement later entered the Showers' home with a search warrant. According to the prosecutor's office, investigators found firearms, ammunition and other materials used to make explosives.

Jason and Megan Showers were both arraigned on multiple charges.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with other neighbors on the block.

"The kind of people they are. And they've been in trouble with the law before, plenty of times. Very obvious. Didn't expect the explosives, though, but the rest of it. Not surprising they were causing trouble," said Elizabeth.

"I don't know. I was just sitting in there playing some games," said Jameson. "The next thing I knew, I saw a bunch of bright lights. I looked outside and there were police everywhere."

FOX 2 reached out to other residents living in the home. They declined our request for an interview.

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