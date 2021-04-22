House passes DC statehood legislation

The House has passed legislation that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C. after a much heated debate on the floor Thursday.

The 216 to 208 vote followed strict party lines with all Republicans rejecting the statehood bill, known as H.R. 51.

The legislation would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, and would give the District one representative and two senators.

Now, the legislation that has the support of President Biden, moves to the Senate where it faces long odds of passing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., cheered the passage as a "momentous day for American democracy." On Wednesday, Pelosi, wore a "D.C. 51" face mask at a news conference, and called Washington's nonvoting delegate in the House, Eleanor Holmes Norton, the "patron saint of D.C. statehood."

"My service in the Congress has been dedicated to achieving equality for the people I represent, which only statehood can provide," said Norton at the same news conference. "My life as a third-generation Washingtonian has marched toward this milestone."

Prior to the bll passing Republicans argued that because the District's establishment is constitutionally based, any change to it must come in the form of a constitutional amendment — not legislation from Congress.

Republicans criticized the move as a power grab by Democrats who hoped to expand their majority in the Senate by adding two more senators from the liberal region.

"Let's be clear what H.R. 51 is all about," said Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. "It's about Democrats adding two new progressive U.S. senators to push a radical agenda championed by the Squad to reshape America into the socialist utopia they always talk about."

D.C. statehood already passed the House last June but died in the then GOP-led Senate. The chances of it now becoming law are better with Democrats in charge of both houses of Congress and the White House. The Senate, however, remains the biggest challenge with the legislative filibuster still in place that requires 60 votes to advance legislation.



The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report