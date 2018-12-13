Progress made in UAW talks with GM as automaker loses $50M/day
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
Ford releases plans to overhaul Dearborn campus
Ford Motor Company is announcing a major redesign for its research and engineering campus in Dearborn.
Husband supports wife through two days of labor with encouraging words: ‘You’ll be the most amazing mother’
This dad came to the hospital prepared to motivate his wife during the delivery of their rainbow baby.
Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march
The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country. But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.
UAW Aramark maintenance workers go on strike
UAW members went on strike at midnight Monday at GM plants in Michigan and across the country.
Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire
Contracts expired between the UAW and GM Saturday night, and with that a strike among auto workers looked increasingly likely. However, in a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday.
UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike
DETROIT (AP) -- The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expirejust before midnight Saturday, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early asSunday night.
Ford 2020 Police Interceptor SUV is high-powered hybrid
Ford has a brand new police interceptor that is not only expected to outperform most cars on the road - it's supposed to save departments thousands of dollars every year.
The Peacock Room '60s Debutante Pop-Up Shop
Vice President of Communications at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Ann Fitzpatrick, along with Owner of The Peacock Room Rachel Lutz, joined us on The Nine. Watch in the video player above.
Yum Village aiming to open restaurant in Detroit next year
Chef Godwin Ihentuge is bringing the flavors of West Africa and the Caribbean to Detroit.
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.
Thanksgiving side dish swaps to eat a little bit cleaner
If your eating routine is calling for you to ditch the gooey soups and buttery starches this Thanksgiving meal, Chef Kelli Lewton is to the rescue.
A very vegan Thanksgiving with Cooking with Que
Pleasing every eater at your Thanksgiving table can be a daunting task, but chef Quiana "Que" Broden is helping make things just a little bit easier.
Ford is bringing a new type of wheels to Detroit
Shared electronic scooters are popping up all across the U.S.
Make ahead Thanksgiving recipes from Vince & Joe's
Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market is embracing Michigan's fall harvest with some new recipes.
Ways to get more greens in our stir frys
Whether you're vegetarian or not, adding more veggies into your cooking at home is a healthy idea.
Ways to cook with apples this fall
We all know the saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it really?
Ways to sneak zucchini into your meals
August 7 is National Sneak a Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day.
Ford launches beekeeping program
The Ford Motor Co. World Headquarters is buzzing with excitement, not with news of a new car, though.
Marchionne said to have died of cardiac arrest
"We are certainly going to remember Sergio Marchionne as the guy who saved two companies, and, in short order."