The Brief The Pistons-Cavaliers Game 4 will air on NBC/Peacock. The 8 p.m. tip-off will take place in Cleveland.



The Detroit Pistons carry a 2-1 lead in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they look to Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Despite a ferocious comeback against the Cavaliers in Game 3, they were unable to overcome a 17-point deficit in front of a raucous crowd on Saturday.

Tonight's game will be in Cleveland, meaning the Cavs will put their unseated streak of wins while playing at home on the line.

How to watch Pistons-Cavs Game 4

Many fans have been surprised by where to watch games during this NBA playoffs. Viewers can thank a $77 billion media rights deal the league signed with Disney, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, which began in 2025.

Game 4 will be available on NBC and their streaming service Peacock.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Big picture view:

After pulling off a comeback for the ages in their first series, the Pistons got off to a dream start with a 2-0 lead against the Cavaliers.

While the end results show 10-point cushions, the scores were close until the end of the game.

In Game 1, Detroit won 111 to 101. IN Game 2, the Pistons won 107-97.

Then on Saturday afternoon, the Pistons fell behind in the second quarter and went into halftime losing 64-48. They managed to take the least after storming back in the third quarter, taking the lead 76-64.

The Cavaliers weathered the storm and built a big enough lead with 2 minutes left in the game to ice the contest.

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Dig deeper:

Both Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert are managing injuries that could disrupt their status ahead of Game 4.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers report Center Thomas Bryant is managing a back injury.