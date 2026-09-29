How to watch University of Michigan vs Minnesota football

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The Brief Michigan plays Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug Saturday. The Wolverines are coming off a brutal last-second loss to Iowa in the Big Ten season opener. FOX 2 has you covered from pregame to kickoff on Saturday.



The Michigan Wolverines are looking to bounce back from a last-second loss in the Big Ten season opener to Iowa.

Big picture view:

This Saturday, U-M battles Minnesota in the rivalry match-up for the Little Brown Jug.

The Wolverines (3-1, 0-1) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak against the Golden Gophers (3-1, 1-0) on the road.

Michigan is a 5.5 point favorite, despite being on the road, according to most sportsbooks.

How to Watch Michigan vs Minnesota

Big picture view:

At 10 a.m. FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff previews all the big games Saturday around the country.

At 12 p.m. on FOX 2 Michigan plays Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Last Week's Games

The backstory:

Some might say that balance was restored to the Force after Michigan lost with a second left – a couple weeks after a controversial "extra second" win over Western Michigan.

The Wolverines lost on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hank Brown to Reece Vander Zee despite a standout effort from quarterback Bryce Underwood (276 yards, two touchdown passes).

Minnesota upset Washington 27-24 in Husky Stadium, powered by seven sacks.

The Gophers' defense was led by Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

What is the Little Brown Jug?

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 01: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the "Little Brown Jug" off the field after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 58-0 at Michigan Stadium on October 1, 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip Expand

Dig deeper:

It is a traveling rivalry trophy dating back to 1909. It is the longest running trophy game in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.

As legend has it, in 1903 legendary Michigan head coach Fielding Yost was concerned about the local water supply in Minneapolis before a big game between then-football powerhouses.

Yost had a student manager buy a five-gallon earthenware jug from a local store for .30 cents to carry safe drinking water.

The jug was left behind after a 6-6 tie and a Minnesota custodian found it. The athletic department painted the game score on it and in 1909 both schools agreed to play for the jug whenever they met.

The jug, which is ceramic, has a blue block ‘M’ on one side and a gold block ‘M’ for Minnesota on the other side with a maroon and brownish background. The scores are painted directly on the jug.

Minnesota Gophers football vs. Michigan. Michigan won 35-13. Michigan players hoist the Little Brown Jug, the trophy awarded to the winner of the game. (MARLIN LEVISON/STARTRIBUNE(mlevison@startribune.com (cq all names program )(Photo By Marlin Levis Expand