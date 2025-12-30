I-75 crash driver deals with aftermath: 'I didn't think I'd slide under a semi-truck'

One day after snow squalls led to 25 different crashes involving nearly 60 vehicles on I-75, drivers impacted by the mess are dealing with the fallout.

The backstory:

The massive scene involving the crashes took place just before noon on Monday on freeway's northbound side near McNichols.

Driver Cooper Loose luckily came away uninjured despite having his vehicle totaled in a crash with a semi-truck.

"Now I’m stuck," he said. "I just woke up and got into my car - I didn’t really think I would slide under a semi truck."

He was heading to Midland when he found himself unable to see because of a snow squalls - unfortunately his vehicle landed under a semi-truck.

"It was a Hyundai Kona, and I got the hood ripped off and everything," he said. "I was kind of shook from the whole thing, my left side is banged up."

Now, 24 hours after that incident, he is one of the many drivers affected, are working to figure things out.

"I just called to check where my car was and I've got to find a way to make it over there to get all my stuff out," he said. "Just clothes, boots. I've gotta call my insurance to figure out if I can get a rental."

"I kind of have to weather it for the next couple of days."

Related article

As Cooper works to navigate his next steps, he say tons of people are reaching out to show they care.

"My phone‘s been blowing up everyone’s making sure I’m okay," he said. "It’s been kind of crazy."

The Source: Information for this story is from previous reporting and an interview today.



