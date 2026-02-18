61 dogs, 3 cats rescued from 'physically revolting' Michigan home; 27 other pets found deceased

The Brief Sixty-four pets were rescued from a Flint Township home, while more than two dozen animals were found deceased. Police and animal control workers described the conditions inside the home as "physically revolting" and filthy. Genesee County Animal Control needs help caring for the animals who are now in its care.



Police and animal control workers in a Michigan township described the "prolonged suffering" seen inside a home where 64 live pets and 27 deceased animals were found.

On Tuesday morning, the animals were seized from a filthy Flint Township home that was filled with feces and hazardous levels of ammonia from the waste.

The backstory:

According to Flint Township police, there were 61 living dogs and three cats inside the home. Another 26 deceased dogs and one dead cat were found in trash bags near the front door of the house.

"This was not a temporary lapse in judgment. Conditions like this do not happen overnight. This was prolonged suffering," the police department wrote on social media, calling the scene inside the home "physically revolting and emotionally draining."

Body camera footage and photos from inside the house show the squalor the animals were forced to endure.

"The air burned the eyes and lungs," the police department wrote. "Officers had to work in shifts because remaining inside for extended periods was unsafe."

Genesee County Animal Control (GCAC) described how the dogs ran and hid from the people looking to help them, clinging to things like dirty beds when approached.

Items could be seen on counters in the kitchen, but it is unclear if any humans also lived inside the home.

What's next:

The dozens of rescued animals are now being cared for by GCAC, while police continue their investigation.

What you can do:

The animals are not available for adoption right now, but GCAC is seeking donations to help care for them. This money will help cover food, medical care, and supplies for the animals.

Donations can be made through GCAC's Facebook fundraiser.

GCAC is also seeking rescues that can help. Animal rescues who are able to assist are asked to contact rescue coordinator Tammy Beal at 810-618-3871.