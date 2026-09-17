I-75 at Ortonville Road shooting suspect arrested by Michigan State Police

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A suspect is now in custody for a shooting on I-75 Wednesday in Oakland County.

The backstory:

The shooting took place on northbound I-75 near Ortonville Road at 5:40 p.m. There were no injuries from the incident.

MSP detectives and troopers worked through the night before identifying the shooting suspect, according to state police.

The suspect was located, as well as the vehicle and firearm used, leading to the arrest.

I-75 Shooting Suspect

What's next:

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Details regarding his age or city of origin have not been released yet by investigators.

"The Michigan State Police takes freeway shootings and incidents of road rage involving firearms extremely seriously," said a statement by MSP Second District on X, formerly Twitter. "These crimes put everyone traveling on our freeways at risk, and they will be thoroughly investigated.