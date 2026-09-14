Six Michigan men hit with felony charges for failing to pay child support

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The Brief Six men were charged with failing to make payments on outstanding child support cases. The men range in age from 29 to 53. They are residents of communities around Metro Detroit



Six men are facing felony charges out of Macomb County for failing to pay child support, a release from the prosecutor's office says.

The individuals range in age from 29 to 53 and owe between $7.2 and almost $36,000 in child support.

Missed Child Support

The six men were arraigned on felony charges of failure to pay child support.

They are John McGlathery, 36, of Leonard; Jason Miller, 53, of Dearborn Heights; Nicholas Sorensen, 43, of Warren; Michael Burcham, 45, of Roseville, Michigan; Clarence Jemison, 29, of Warren; and Brandon Scola, 35, of St. Clair Shores.

Local perspective:

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has prioritized cases involving missed child support over $5,000.

All six men were arraigned in late August.

"Child support is a court-ordered obligation, and parents who have the ability to pay cannot simply choose to ignore it. Our office will continue working to recover the money owed to children and, when necessary, pursue criminal charges against those who refuse to meet their legal obligations," said Lucido.

John McGlathery

McGalthery owes more than $35,913.78 in child support and has not made a payment since July 2021. There have been two show cause hearings and one bench warrant issued to obtain compliance.

Jason Miller

Miller owes more than $15,866.63 in child support and has not made a payment since July 2024. There have been three show cause hearings and two bench warrants issued to obtain compliance.

Nicholas Sorensen

Sorensen owes more than $15,061.50 in child support and has not made a payment since March 2025. There have been three show cause hearings and three bench warrants issued to obtain compliance.

Michael Burcham

Burcham owes more than $10,101.35 in child support and has not made a payment since April 2025. There have been four show cause hearings and two bench warrants issued to obtain compliance. Burcham also has a Habitual Offender – Fourth Offense Notice which is an aggravating sentencing factor.

Clarence Jemison

Jemison owes more than $8,859.12 in child support and has not made a payment since November 2025. There have been five show cause hearings to obtain compliance.

Brandon Scola,

Scola owes more than $7,202.84 in child support and has not made a payment since November 2025. There have been six show cause hearings and six bench warrants issued to obtain compliance.