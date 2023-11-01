Israel-Hamas war photos, news impacting children's mental health

As people stay informed about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it is crucial to recognize the emotional impact it has on local families and children.

While thousands of miles away, the images of war, death, and destruction are all over social media and TV.

A significant number of people from Michigan have relatives overseas who are directly affected by the war. Some have lost family members, while others have completely lost communication with their loved ones.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Hasti Raveau is the founder and director of Mala Child & Family Institute. She says there are signs that the war in the Middle East is causing children to become more restless, isolated, and combative – particularly within Jewish and Muslim communities.

"It is important to use accurate words like ‘war,’ and ‘hate,’ and ‘racism,’ and ‘conflict.,’" Raveau said. "It’s important to use accurate words and to emphasize that they can make us feel all kinds of emotions."

Raveau has met with children who are having a tough time processing the Israel-Hamas war.

The sessions have "been really focused on their sense of confusion around the hate in the world, because kids have really clear moral compasses," Raveau said. "They can tell right from wrong. These issues have been longstanding and really complicated and complex."

She encourages parents and caretakers to let children know it is healthy to feel different emotions when it comes to difficult topics like war; those feelings can lead to problem-solving.

Since the war began early October, Metro Detroit youth have used their voices to call out injustices. Students at Fordson High School in Dearborn were one of the first to walk out of class in support of the Palestinians caught in the crossfire. Other local high schools and universities followed – including Dearborn High School, Edsel Ford High School, Bloomfield Hills High School, the University of Michigan and more.

"Kids have always been really resilient and they show it in different ways," Raveau said. "This generation is exposed to social media, and they are seeing voices of others encouraging them to take action as a way to cope with their emotions."

When discussing the Israel-Hamas war: