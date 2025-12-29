Auburn Hills Topgolf nets come crashing down from heavy ice amid winter weather

The Brief Customers at Topgolf got to see ice on the nets causing them to come crashing down. The nets are 150 feet tall and are meant to keep the golf balls inside the attraction.



The power of Mother Nature was on full display in Metro Detroit, leaving the nets at a Topgolf in Auburn Hills completely torn up.

Big picture view:

Some customers at Topgolf got to see quite a show as the weight of the ice on the nets caused them to come crashing down, putting an end to fun and keeping the golf attraction closed until repairs can be made.

The nets are 150 feet tall and are meant to keep the golf balls inside the attraction. So, having a huge hole in the nets is a huge problem as they simply can not operate or open until this is fixed.

The actual moment was caught on camera when the heavy ice proved to be too much for the nets to hold has been circulating online. It was recorded on Sunday, as the rain was freezing on contact in northern Oakland County.

The result led to Topgolf having no choice but to close.

Dig deeper:

The whole business model is built around hitting golf balls as far as you can. Without nets it gets problematic.

To add to the pile of problems, Topgolf typically relies on the holidays when people have vacation time with family in town and want to do activities that are both inside and outside at the same time.

The company posted on social media that they are closed from Dec. 29 through the 31st, canceling the New Year’s party they were planning to hold on New Year’s Eve.

Everyone knows that time is money, and the company appears to be willing to do all it can to reopen as fast as possible. That includes working in the winter weather.

