Jackknifed semi-truck crash on WB I-696 causes massive traffic backup

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A jackknifed semi-truck on I-696 past Mound is causing long delays Friday morning.

According to MDOT, all lanes except for the left one, are blocked. Drivers should avoid the area or else get caught in a backup that stretches over two miles.

Crews at the scene are also dealing with fuel leaking from the big rig, MDOT said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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