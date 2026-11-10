Michigan’s Jackson State Prison marks 100 years

The Brief Michigan’s Jackson State Prison has been around for 100 years this year. FOX 2’s Scott Wolcheck takes us inside the historic complex.



Michigan’s Jackson State Prison marked a historical marker this year, having been around for 100 years.

During that time, Jack Kevorkian, Ron Leflore, John Normal Collins are just a few notable names out of thousands that have passed through the complex.

Jackson prison complex marks 100 years

What they're saying:

"For a prison to still be standing after 100 years, I think is a feat," said John Brewer, the assistant deputy director of correctional facilities administration with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

"Particularly, the Jackson area started much around industry, supporting some small industry trades, where now the focus is much more on rehabilitation of the offenders under our care and custody," he added.

Video perspective:

Watch in the video player above for a walk through the historic Jackson State Prison.

In particular, the Jackson area started much around industry, supporting some small industry trades, where now the focus is much more on rehabilitation of the offenders under our care and custody.