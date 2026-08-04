Jeremy Moss wins 11th Congressional District Democratic primary

Jeremy Moss beat back three other Democratic challengers to win the party’s nomination for the state’s open 11th Congressional District.

Big picture view:

Moss will challenge Republican Ethan Baker in the November general election to replace Haley Stevens, the outgoing representative.

After spending multiple terms in the Michigan Legislature as a state Senator, the Bloomfield Democrat will take on Republican Ethan Baker in the November general election.

On the campaign trail, Moss talked up his work on gun safety, expanding reproductive freedom, and tax relief for seniors. He won the primary seat after framing his message about lowering costs for Oakland County families while promising to push back on the Trump administration.

Moss was the first to announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination, using his position as speaker pro tem in the legislative chamber as a launch pad into the race.

The backstory:

The 11th Congressional District in Michigan encompasses much of Oakland County. It was consolidated to include the south-central section of the county after redistricting. Communities within its boundaries include Auburn Hills, Berkeley, Birmingham, Farmington, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Keego Harbor, Pontiac, Royal Oak, Walled Lake, and West Bloomfield.

Over the years, the district has turned more Democratic after decades of being a reliable Republican seat.

Haley Stevens has represented the district since 2019, having been reelected three times before stepping down to run for U.S. Senate.