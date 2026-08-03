Waterford Twp. mother and baby found dead in bathtub from apparent drowning

The Brief A neighbor says Desiree Samone Wheeler got out of her vehicle with two of her kids Friday night. Later that night, EMS arrived, and neighbors knew something was wrong. The mother and her 2-month-old son were pronounced dead at separate hospitals.



Tragedy in Oakland County after a mom and her infant son were found unresponsive inside a bathtub at their Waterford apartment Friday night.

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A neighbor says Desiree Samone Wheeler got out of her vehicle with two of her kids. They said hello, and the family went inside their apartment.

But around 10:30 Friday night, EMS arrived, and neighbors knew something was wrong.

"The EMS were rushing the baby out, and they tried to work on the baby for about 10 minutes," said neighbor Sue Carey. "Then they left with a police escort. They brought her out 20 to 30 minutes later. She was covered up, so we really could not see her, and then they left with her. The 13-year-old was left out here by himself with just us neighbors to try to comfort him. My heart broke for that boy. We stood here helpless. There was nothing we could do."

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The mother and her 2-month-old son were pronounced dead at separate hospitals. FOX 2 stopped by the Waterford Police Department and was told there was no update.

However, a news release issued earlier by police reported that the mother and her 2-month-old child drowned in the bathtub. We called the medical examiner's office and were told the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Neighbors say the mom also has a third child who is in high school.

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