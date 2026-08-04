The Brief Michigan’s primary election is today. Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Split-ticket voting from both Democrat and Republican sides are not allowed; your vote won’t count. The Detroit City Clerk said eight federal election monitors are at various voting locations throughout the city. The Democratic Senate race has gotten national attention and has national implications for the balance of power in Congress next year.



Michigan’s primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 and polls are now open.

Here’s what you need to know: :

Michigan’s primary election

The primary election is today, Aug. 4. Michiganders will be picking which candidates will go head-to-head in November to be the next governor, and which Democratic candidate will try to claim the open seat in the Senate.

What's on my ballot?

FILE - A sample ballot displayed on the wall at a polling location inside Allen Park City Hall on the first day of early voting during a primary election in Allen Park, Michigan, US, on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/ Bloomberg Expand

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

Read more about the governor's race here.

Read more about the Senate race here.

Ways to vote

Dig deeper:

In Michigan, you can vote in an election in the following ways:

Early in-person voting (now unavailable, ended Sunday, Aug. 2)

Absentee ballot (mail return now unavailable; return in person or ballot dropbox)

In person on Tuesday

Split-ticket voting

Remember:

How do I vote on Election Day?

Big picture view:

All registered voters in Michigan can vote at their polling place on Election Day.

Unregistered voters, or voters who have not updated their registration to their current address, must go to their local clerk’s office to register and may also vote at their clerk’s office using an absentee ballot.

What you can do:

Look up your polling place here .

Dig deeper

Here are a few things to know before you head to the poll:

Michigan law prohibits campaign materials, clothing and accessories with 100 feet of a polling place.

You can take voter information guide or pamphlets with you to vote – just make sure you take them with you when you leave.

You can take selfies outside the voting area only.

Bring your ID with you, or you can sign an affidavit to be issued a ballot.

How long will I have to wait?

It depends on your district, but thanks to early voting and absentee ballots – probably not very long.

About 1.2 million Michigan residents have already voted in the election, according to state officials on Monday.

The turnout rate of 16.5% of the state’s active registered voters with more than 138,000 using an early voting site and more than one million submitting their ballots through the mail via absentee.

Federal election monitors in Detroit

What we know:

Detroit Clerk Janice WInfrey said last week she received a letter from the Department of Justice saying they plan to send four teams of two people to various voting locations throughout the city, citing concerns they claim they observed in the 2024 election.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear where the federal election monitors will be on Election Day.

Bus rides for Detroiters

Big picture view:

You can ride a DDOT bus for free on Election Day, on both fixed routes and paratransit.

Find bus schedules here .

Michigan governor’s race

Big picture view:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reached her term limit after serving two four-year terms, and is unable to run again.

Dig deeper:

Republican gubernatorial candidates:

Mike Cox (dropped out but still on ballot)

John James

Perry Johnson

Aric Nesbitt (dropped out but still on ballot)

RELATED: FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate

Democratic gubernatorial candidates:

Jocelyn Benson

Christopher Robert Swanson

Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

This seat in the Senate for Michigan is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.

The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat this fall and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.

Republican candidate:

Mike Rogers

Democratic candidates:

Abdul El-Sayed

Mallory McMorrow (dropped out but still on ballot)

Haley Stevens

RELATED: Watch: Haley Stevens, Abdul El-Sayed debate at FOX 2

Dig deeper:

Bigger implications are in the cards this primary for the future of the Democratic party.

This race is viewed as the biggest battle to date between the party’s far left and center-left establishment.

Stevens is backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the party establishment. El-Sayed is a former Wayne County Health Department director endorsed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has also picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers.

The other side:

Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for the Senate for a second straight cycle after losing in 2024 to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin by a razor-thin margin.

Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan since 1994, though Rogers came within 20,000 votes of doing so in 2024.

Also :

FOX 2 hosted a debate between Stevens and El-Sayed. You can get a recap and watch clips here .