Hundreds of exotic animals missing after house fire in Lapeer, owner says

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The Brief Authorities are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened over the weekend in Lapeer. The owner of the house told FOX 2 hundreds of his exotic animals are missing after the fire, including alligators, turtles and snakes. The owner said around $20,000 is also missing.



Authorities in Lapeer County are investigating a suspicious fire that happened over the weekend.

Lapeer suspicious house fire

What they're saying:

The Hadley Township Fire Department said no one was home overnight on Saturday, Oct. 3, when they were called to a fire on Pratt Road near Greens Corner Road.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

The owner of the home told FOX 2 he believes someone broke into the home and stole hundreds of exotic animals and cash.

More than 400 exotic animals, alligators, turtles and snakes are now missing. And the owner, who did not wish to be named, said he’s also missing around $20,000.

The home also looks like a total loss for the family that lives here, and they’re expecting another child soon.

Local perspective:

Lapeer is about 60 miles north of Detroit.

What's next:

Local authorities are assessing the damage and investigating.