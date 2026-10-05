Hundreds of exotic animals missing after house fire in Lapeer, owner says
Authorities in Lapeer County are investigating a suspicious fire that happened over the weekend.
Lapeer suspicious house fire
What they're saying:
The Hadley Township Fire Department said no one was home overnight on Saturday, Oct. 3, when they were called to a fire on Pratt Road near Greens Corner Road.
The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.
Dig deeper:
The owner of the home told FOX 2 he believes someone broke into the home and stole hundreds of exotic animals and cash.
More than 400 exotic animals, alligators, turtles and snakes are now missing. And the owner, who did not wish to be named, said he’s also missing around $20,000.
The home also looks like a total loss for the family that lives here, and they’re expecting another child soon.
Local perspective:
Lapeer is about 60 miles north of Detroit.
What's next:
Local authorities are assessing the damage and investigating.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the Hadley Township Fire Department, and from the owner of the home who spoke to FOX 2.