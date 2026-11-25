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The Brief Leon's Family Dining is hosting its free Thanksgiving turkey dinner Wednesday. The free dinner will be at the Dearborn location on Michigan Avenue. Dinners will be served from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Leon's Family Dining is holding its free Thanksgiving turkey dinner in Dearborn today.

The backstory:

It is the 35th annual event the popular restaurant will be hosting, with help from volunteers and Dearborn police who take time to help out.

The free dinner is held as a way to help those in need and as a thank you to the community for its support over the years, said a Facebook post.

What they're saying:

"We’ve had so many thankful people, some drawn to tears, in appreciation for this event," said the post. "It’s always so humbling to be a part of this night. ‘We serve God by serving others.’"

What you should know:

The dinner will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 23830 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

Leon's can be reached at (313) 563-3713 or (313) 563-3715.