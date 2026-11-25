Leon's Restaurant serving free Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday at Dearborn location
FOX 2 - Leon's Family Dining is holding its free Thanksgiving turkey dinner in Dearborn today.
The backstory:
It is the 35th annual event the popular restaurant will be hosting, with help from volunteers and Dearborn police who take time to help out.
The free dinner is held as a way to help those in need and as a thank you to the community for its support over the years, said a Facebook post.
What they're saying:
"We’ve had so many thankful people, some drawn to tears, in appreciation for this event," said the post. "It’s always so humbling to be a part of this night. ‘We serve God by serving others.’"
What you should know:
The dinner will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 23830 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.
Leon's can be reached at (313) 563-3713 or (313) 563-3715.