The Brief AI slop refers to low effort, low quality digital content. A lot of times, they are filled with errors, they are generated so quickly and you assume AI has it right. Not to mention how this all affects businesses, graphic designers, photographers and one local clothing designer, Atypical Supply Company.



AI slop, the term for all the AI photo content clogging up everyone's social media feeds.

It has become a quick and easy tool to advertise with, but does it seem like there is a fatigue with it already?

The backstory:

This deep dive was inspired by a story FOX 2 did on a Metro Detroit woman who was publicly shamed with an AI slop image, calling her a dine-and-dasher.

She was not.

The story soon shifted to the comment section, with people taking notice of the low-budget graphic that spread like wildfire across the internet.

What is AI slop?

Dig deeper:

AI slop refers to low effort, low quality digital content. Right now, a lot of non-profits are using them to advertise turkey giveaways and businesses to showcase upcoming sales or holiday events.

A lot of times, they are filled with errors, they are generated so quickly and you assume AI has it right. However, that is not the case.

Not to mention how this all affects businesses, graphic designers, photographers and one local clothing designer, Atypical Supply Company.

What are Metro Detroit business owners saying?

What they're saying:

"There’s a big separation between people that authentically give a shot to learn a craft, especially with AI, especially the generative stuff. It’s a clear example of who is taking shortcuts," said Jeff Mullins from Atypical Supply Company.

"It really leaves a bad taste in people’s mouths, like when you go through the drive-thru and a computer taking your order even though it gets the job done, it’s just not the same experience," said Atypical Supply Company owner Katie Webb.

"I’m seeing not only the fatigue of it, people are getting sick of how we are reading AI. We understand who did it, that it is AI-generated, not human-generated, and that human element is what’s missing, and we are not there yet with AI," said North Coast Strategies CEO Daniel Cherrin.

What you can do:

Cherrin says he does communications strategies for companies. He says you have to double-check that AU content. Ultimately, it represents your reputation and, if you are a business, it is your brand.

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