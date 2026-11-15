Lions dominate Patriots 35-10 in Germany but lose Aidan Hutchinson to injury

The Brief Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated his German homecoming with two touchdown receptions, including a 56-yard score in the first quarter. Aidan Hutchinson and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye both left the game in the first quarter after a sack and were listed as questionable to return. Jahmyr Gibbs also scored twice as the Lions cruised to a 35-10 win.



The Detroit Lions went to Germany and took care of business against the New England Patriots, but they lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to an injury early in the international game.

Lions in Germany

The backstory:

The Lions offense had no trouble finding the end zone as Amon-Ra St. Brown made the most of his German homecoming, scoring two touchdowns in the team's 35-10 victory.

The win marked the Lions' fifth straight victory and improved their record to 7-2.

Both teams lose star players to injuries

Both teams saw their star players leave the game early in the first quarter after Hutchinson sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

After taking down Maye on third down, Hutchinson jumped into the air to celebrate but landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed his right knee.

Hutchinson walked off the field under his own power and visited the blue medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Maye was helped to his feet and limped to the sideline before eventually walking to the locker room for further evaluation. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito replaced him for the remainder of the game.

Both Hutchinson and Maye were listed as questionable to return by their respective teams.

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Lions respond

Big picture view:

Following the injuries, the Patriots took an early 3-0 lead with a field goal.

The Lions quickly responded when Jared Goff connected with St. Brown on a short pass. St. Brown broke a tackle and raced 56 yards for a touchdown to give Detroit a 7-3 lead.

After a 97-yard drive, Isaac TeSlaa extended the Lions' lead early in the second quarter, hauling in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Goff to make it 14-3.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished with 156 rushing yards, scored his first touchdown of the game just before the two-minute warning in the first half, extending Detroit's lead to 21-3.

Gibbs and St. Brown each scored their second touchdowns in the second half, while the Patriots managed to find the end zone once in the fourth quarter.

The Lions walked away with a 35-10 victory in Germany.

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 15: Jahmyr Gibbs of Detroit Lions celebrates scoring his team's third touchdown during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Phot Expand

Up next

What's next:

Detroit returns home to Ford Field next Sunday to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m.