Schoolcraft College teaches you to brew beer with the best in the business
Schoolcraft College opened its brewing program five years ago for prospective brewers like Pancy. Better known for its culinary program, the school has proven its quality as an established program to usher in the next era of beer makers in an increasingly crowded market, amassing quite the collection of accolades in the process.
Suspect shot by police during high-speed chase on I-96 in Livonia
A suspect was injured early Monday morning when he was shot by Michigan State Police during a chase on I-96.
Decorating a unicorn cake for Maurielle's birthday
It's no secret on The Nine that Maurielle loves everything unicorn.
Water main breaks prompt boil water advisory in Livonia
Search at Hines Park in connection with Danielle Stislicki's disappearance
The FBI and several local police agencies are searching Hines Park in Livonia Wednesday morning in connection with Danielle Stislicki's disappearance.
Michigan Fun Fest June 15-18 in Livonia
The Detroit Metro community is invited for a weekend of fun, music and fellowship this weekend at the Michigan Fun Fest June 15-18.
Motor City Irish Fest June 16-18
The 2017 Motor City Irish Fest is returning this year June 16-18. It's an annual festival that celebrates the Irish heritage.
Livonia sailor named United States Reserve Sailor of the Year
Being recognizez at the office for a job well done is always a special accomplishment. But when that office is the United States Navy - that's a little more special than usual.
Doctor at center of female genital mutilation indictment fired from Henry Ford Health System
A Livonia doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation has been fired from her job with the Henry Ford Health System, a hospital spokesperson tells FOX 2.
Bookstock, area's largest used book sale, returns to Livonia April 23-30
Janet Berman, co-chair of Bookstock, joins us in studio to tell us more about the book sale.
Family says Dave and Buster's manager accused them of smelling like weed
The family was asked by a manager at Dave & Buster's to go outside to air out because the manager thought they smelled like marijuana.
Zukin's Rib Shack opening location in Livonia
Christopher Owens and Connie Carroll from Zukin's Rib Shack join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Teen finds gun at Livonia school bus stop that was dropped in robbery getaway
Livonia police say Alex found a gun that was dropped during a robbery getaway from a nearby gun store.
Police: 2 Livonia hotels robbed by man in clown, pumpkin masks
Authorities are also investigation a connection between the hotel robberies to the clown-masked robberies yesterday in Brownstown Charter Township and Ann Arbor.
Teen with love for gymnastics starts leotard charity
Sydney Wodika, founder of Leo's for Love, joins us on The Nine.
Highland Games Aug. 5-6
Michael Gordon, president of the St. Andrews Society of Detroit, joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the games.