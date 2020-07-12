Man, 20, shot in the 9700 block of Lakepointe Street

A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday night around 10:30 in the 9700 block of Lakepointe Street.

Detroit Police say the man was standing outside when he heard gunshots being fired, and realized he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

As of right now, no word on the suspect.

This shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.